Technická, sedí jí prudké a těžké svahy. Kdo je lyžařská posila Jelínková

Knee is cooperating really good.

Back isn’t cooperating at all lately.

Last World Cups are over for me and it’s been quite a rollercoaster. I keep forgetting that this is my comeback season, so I am proud of some things I have achieved this year. Certain things just need more time and practice…

Still aiming for some races this season, so I really hope my body will play along.

Thanks for cheering!



#itiswhatitis #patienceiskey #dontstopbelieving #empower #rocketteam #wintersport