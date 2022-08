Trapas pro Alpine: náhradu za Alonsa nemá, Piastri podpis dementoval

After Alonso’s “middle finger to Alpine switch” this is how the rest of @F1 silly season will play out:



Alpine Ocon-Gasly

AlphaT Schumacher-Tsunoda

Mclaren Norris-Piastri

AlfaR Bottas-Zhou

Haas Mag-Ricciardo

Williams Albon-De Vries



It’s called Silly season for a reason