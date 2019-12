ONLINE: Švýcarsko - Česko 0:3, boj o finále začaly florbalistky výtečně

VIDEO: #16 Tereza Urbankova ???? sneaks in front of the goal while the Swiss look confused and scores the opening goal from #5 Eliska Krupnova's ???? pass #WFCNeuchatel #Floorballized #Floorball https://t.co/aJqWjJdb5C Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

