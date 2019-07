V řídkém vzduchu. Thomas si kempy ve výšce přidával, Kreuziger je odmítá

Just like the Pyrenees started with a climbing record, so did the Alps! Nairo Quintana set a new best time on Col du Galibier: 22 min 26 sec. That's ~6,0 w/kg, a monster performance at such a high altitude. Col d'Izoard was also raced fast. #TDF2019 https://t.co/Lu9wlkhmMy https://t.co/0RputKExQ4