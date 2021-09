ONLINE: Vuelta míří do hor. O únik se tvrdě bojuje, peloton je pohromadě

#LaVuelta21, Stage 17 (185.8 km) | 3/x LAGOS DE COVADONGA (first 8.25 km, 9.54 %, 787 m) Eiking 1:36 lead on Roglic. If Eiking climbs up it at 5.8 W/kg (28:05), Roglic needs 6.2 W/kg (26:29) for making 1:36 gap. Still 3.7 km to go after "first 8.25 km", including steep 1.3 km. https://t.co/zLcCjvJfpY