ONLINE: Jede se jedenáctá etapa Vuelty. V úniku je pětice závodníků

#LaVuelta21, Stage 11 (133.6 km) Antequera / 14:15 (km 0) Valdepeñas de Jaen / 17:21 - 17:40 Another breakaway stage win. Roglic wants to take revange, gaining time on rivals in last km. Riders will meet 25 % wall there. ~2.6k vertical meters. Tailwind most of the time. https://t.co/atC1sUPqfL