Boss Pogačar, časovaná bomba i gorila Já měl takový strach, doznal jeho šéf

According to his Strava, Tadej Pogacar reached a max speed of 37.8 km/h when he attacked on Galibier. 😱 From there to the top, he covered the last 700 meters@10% in 1 min 55 sec, at 24 km/h average speed. MADNESS!

#TDF2024

