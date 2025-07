The battle for the podium is heating up 🔥👀



With Remco Evenepoel's withdrawal on Stage 14 and a tough mountain finish, Florian Lipowitz now sits in 3rd with Onley, Vauquelin and Roglič all within three minutes on GC.



