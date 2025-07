Bláznivý den. Jak Wellens nadchl Pogačara a Alaphilippe zjistil: Páni, já nevyhrál

From a dislocated shoulder to third place 😮



Julian Alaphilippe had an eventful Stage 15 at the Tour de France that started with an unlucky crash and ended in a strong sprint for the podium against Wout van Aert that he unfortunately mistook for the win 😅

