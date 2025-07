A stunning recovery from his crash 👊



Tadej Pogačar has won two stages, reclaimed the Tour de France yellow jersey and opened up a gap of 4:07 on second-placed Jonas Vingegaard since crashing in the final 4km of Stage 11.



