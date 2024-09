Red Bull nabízí Evenepoelovi 5 milionů eur ročně. Nepřestoupím, řekl Belgičan

🇪🇸 Contador gives some advice to 🇸🇮 Roglic



🗣️ "Primoz has to go all out for the Tour. Roglic isn't Remco, Evenepoel will improve more and the theory says that Primoz has to start to slown down. The longer he waits, the more complicated it will get."



#LaVuelta24



(Eurosport) https://t.co/4NgZngRI9N