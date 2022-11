Carapaz, Yates, vítěz Roubaix. Jaké jsou nejdiskutovanější cyklistické přestupy

And it's offical, I'm heading to team UAE!



It's been a few tricky months making sure I didn't say anything I wasn't allowed to say, and trying to keep the news quiet, especially when the media got a wiff of it Talk about navigating a mine field! Safe to say I'm relieved the news is out!



Honestly it's been mixed feelings about leaving @alpecindeceuninck , I often find it difficult to leave a team after all the memories that's been made. I had the same bitter-sweet feelings when I left Nero back in 2020, but it was the step that needed to be taken. You build relationships with every single person in the team, the swannies, the riders, the DS's, they've seen me at my best and literally at my weakest.



I was really nervous about telling the boys, but they were all genuinely happy for me, they're in the sport, they're going through the same things and they get it.



There are a lot of factors to consider when making a big career choice like this, and we can't explain them all. I came into the sport late, and we've come in with a plan, we wanted me to eventually ride with one of the top 3 teams in the world, we didn't know how or when, but that was one of our goals, and we've achieved that goal, and this was a milestone.



@uae_team_emirates are one of the best teams in the world, they have extensive GC experience and all my fundamental boxes ticked. We know people will be worried that with UAE's strong combination of riders that I wouldn't get opportunities, but not to fear, I'm really excited for what's planned for me.



I'm motivated for the new season with UAE, and eagar to further refine my GC ambitions whilst helping the boys kick some goals.



Can you tell my wife was excited?



