Vingegaard se mě bojí, řekl Pogačar. O srdci a koulích na útok a obraně Vismy

🇫🇷 #TDF2024



𝐔𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬: Jonas will sleep together with Jan’s bike tonight. 🤗🚲



Because of a puncture, Jonas rode today’s final 100 km on the bike of Jan. He was also cooling down on that bike after the finish. 😋 https://t.co/ieq6UexiPg