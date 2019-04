Modrobílé peklo. Jak Gilbert nemohl chodit a Štybar rušil van Avermaeta

One minute for these big engines with 37 km to go, impossible to bring them back. Deceuninck, favourites to win even if Sagan looks the strongest. Gilbert and Lampaert (D-QS), Sagan (Bora), Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Vanmarcke (EF), Politt (Katusha). #ParisRoubaix https://t.co/tdcSjUQjuc