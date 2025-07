What an effort that was from @OscarOnley, who left it all out there on the mountain to take 6th place atop Luchon-Superbagnères 👏🏻



Great support from @WarrenBarguil and Frank van den Broek until the climb too on what was a super tough day!



#KeepChallenging #TDF2025 https://t.co/QISpgqSwtV