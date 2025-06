Oscar Riesebeek is the first rider taking a suspension due of 2 yellow cards in the same race (and the second person after press Moto in Vuelta WE).



He took 2 in #BaloiseBelgiumTour due to use of sidewalks/pavements, paths or cycle lanes that do not form part of the race route. https://t.co/h2sCcFiHPc