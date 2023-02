VIDEO: Vykloubený prst na mistrovství světa? Žádný problém, ukázal cyklokrosař

Sometimes you just got to snap out of it. My race was actually good barring this one …. Mishap… but this will always be the race where I dislocated my finger and put it back in. Still not sure what, I’d anything, I was thinking, but it worked so ‍♂️.

from @cxhairs and a little video from the race

