Tělo je schopné šílených věcí. Vader bojoval o život, teď už vítězí na kole

Emotional moment to be back on the intensive care in Bilbao but I’m supper happy I did it! A lot of people recognised me to my surprise.

Good to have a short talk with the people who saved my life. They’re heroes to me and many others!



Ps. I haven’t been really active on social media the past months. Instead I’ve worked really hard on my rehab‍♂️‍♂️



#happy #cycling #bikelife #bilbao #paisvasco