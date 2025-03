San Remo mě přivede do hrobu. Pogačar touží po Monumentu, který mu uniká

Photo bomb from yesterday La Primavera - MSR ♥️. It was unforgettable edition, a lot of fans, support alongside the road, great racing, all in all good day. I couldn’t finished off the hard work of my team @uae_team_emirates but we can be proud to take 3rd place.



@isaac_deltoro_romero1

@alessandro_covi

@domen_novak1

@marchirschi

@tim.wellens

@diego.ulissi



Thank you everybody ♥️ now of to @voltacatalunya .



Photo: @alenmilavec @fizzaazzif @sprintcycling