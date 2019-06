Hirt uhájil v časovce 5. místo. Od stupňů vítězů jej teď dělí jen 9 sekund

Rohan Dennis' final 3km in Stage 8 ITT at @tds also fighting the wind: Time: 3’57” Avg Speed: 45.4km/h Max Speed: 55.8km/h Avg Power: 405W Max Power: 780W Avg Cadence: 83rpm Dennis rides well to go into final stage 22 seconds behind race leader Egan Bernal. https://t.co/xDsX3sbcvc