Na vině byl lék pro psa. Změní bizarní kauza cyklistky Nash dopingový systém?

This story is about how complex anti-doping systems are and not about a dog. However, this all starts with my beloved dog Rubi.



Many of you who follow me remember Rubi’s challenges and struggle with food last fall. To help her eat she was prescribed a food stimulant called Entyce. Rubi was given this liquid medication during her last couple weeks and it was messy; sometimes she would refuse it and spit out the sticky liquid. Hygiene and rapid hand washing was not on my mind at this point. The risk of transdermal exposure to pet medication was also not something I considered.



Any athlete who is subject to anti-doping testing is aware of strict liability. This means that you are responsible for everything that gets in your system whether it was intentional or not. There is a process in place where innocent athletes can fight for their reputation and careers. I never imagined I would have to go through it.



A few weeks after Rubi’s passing I received news of an out of competition test that contained Capromorelin; I quickly researched it and found out it was in Rubi’s medication. This was my worst athletic nightmare and as someone who has taken clean sport very seriously I can tell you this process was emotionally brutal. Thankfully I was able to provide evidence and after USADA’s investigation no fault, no negligence, and no sanction was applied in my case. After several hard months I am thankfully allowed to return to competition and my work at the UCI.



After years of paying careful attention to anything entering my body and filling out whereabouts I now understand that is not enough to prevent prohibited substances from showing up in a sample. Touching the wrong thing can lead to an adverse analytical finding which could have led to much more severe consequences. Please read the USADA press release noting the transdermal case study conducted with Entyce. I now know and want to share how crucial it is for all athletes to be aware of the risks. I can only hope my case can help others and perhaps lead to changes in the anti-doping system.



This story and period of life is painful to repeat but tomorrow is a new day and I promise myself to start moving on.