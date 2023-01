Na kole do vesmíru. O splněné misi milionu nastoupaných metrů

Rat Penat you good thing! 44th Everest wrapped up on one of the best climbs I’ve ridden all year. Shoutout to @inglourious_arnav for the hot tip

I am SO glad I popped the 10x36 cassette in for this one. 24% ramps and no respite, this climb is a monster! 150km Everest and sub 10hr, I’m running on high

Great company throughout the day and a whole lot of fun with a bunch of local scouts hiking in the area.

Views 10/10 I honestly can’t fault this climb.

The first shot was taken on my final descent. I asked a driver to take a photo because I hadn’t been able to get any riding shots all day. Legs were so buckled, I legitimately couldn’t clip in up the ramp and came THAT close to eating Was like one of those bad dreams when someone’s chasing you and your legs just won’t work