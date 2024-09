Od žádného kola ke zlatému za devět let. A teď rozlučka, ujišťuje Brownová

Runner-upfor a second year at the UCI World Champs Individual Time Trial!



I'm super proud of my ride, but also a little bit haunted by those 6s that denied me the win



Congrats to @chloedygert for taking the top step and @christinaschweinberger on a breakthrough ride for bronze!



Big thanks as always to my support team and family who lift me to perform at my absolute best ❤️❤️



@swpix_cycling @paulineballet