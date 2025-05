This is what it means to take the maglia rosa 🥹👚 #GirodItalia



For the first time in its 116-year history, the @giroditalia has a Mexican in the pink jersey 🇲🇽



El Torito, @ISAACDELTOROx1, makes history in Siena! 🐂 #WeAreUAE https://t.co/ukVGuTGyoY