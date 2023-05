ONLINE: Nejpodivnější etapa Gira. Sprinterům stojí v cestě jeden kopec

#DomestiquePreview by @Eritropoetina



The peloton leaves Switzerland again as stage 14 of the #Giro finishes in Cassano Magnago. One giant climb on the menu: the Simplonpass. It's an unusual kind of stage because after the climb there's a flat part of 100km to the finish.⬇️ https://t.co/EMWaBSAkZu