„Pogačar z nás dělá šašky.“ Růžový dres je daný, na Giru zbývá boj o pódium

Dani Martínez takes second at Prati di Tivo!



The Giro's second mountaintop finish saw a small group of GC favourites sprint to battle it out for the stage win



With his strong performance, Dani reaffirms his second place in the GC as the first rest day nears



: @sprintcycling



