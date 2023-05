Měl bych ležet na pláži. Jak Thomas oslavil narozeniny a Roglič si nedal kafe

#DomestiquePreview by @Eritropoetina



Stage 19 is the Queen Stage of the #Giro with 3 climbs above 2000m. A total amount of 5104 altitude meters for 183 km, with a finish on Tre Cime di Lavaredo.



Are you ready for a monstrous trip through the mighty Dolomites? https://t.co/8t5Vb0bcW0