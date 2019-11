Hrozivý karambol Thijssena. Belgický cyklista na dráze krvácel do mozku

VIDEO: Very bad crash @Thijssen_Gerben in @zesdaagseGent #ghent6day. Race program stopped. Gerben brought to hospital. @FrederiksenOW is �OK�. Keep fighting Gerben! https://t.co/kUIMLIzeqx Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Very bad crash @Thijssen_Gerben in @zesdaagseGent #ghent6day. Race program stopped. Gerben brought to hospital. @FrederiksenOW is “OK”. Keep fighting Gerben! https://t.co/kUIMLIzeqx