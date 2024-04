Evenepoel věří, že Tour stihne. Pogačar myslí na monument. Vingegaard tápe

9 days post surgery and I start to feel a little bit like myself again I hope to be back on my bike soon but at this moment a full recovery of my wounds and broken bones has my absolute priority. I am grateful for the extra time I get to spend with my loved ones ️ ☀️

I want to thank everyone that took care of me after my crash; my wife, kids, family, friends, team, the doctors, nurses, therapists,…

But I can’t point out enough how overwhelming the support is from all of you. I never received more messages, presents, mails,… This made me smile more and suffer less

Thank you x1000