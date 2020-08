Když dres českého mistra dodává křídla. Černý triumfoval ve Francii

Stage winner ✔️ New race leader ✔️ Three in top ten ✔️ @cernyjosef moves into overall lead of the race at #TOC220 by one second after his victory in this afternoon’s TT We also had @joeyrosskopf and @willbarta finishing 4th and 7th respectively #RideForMore https://t.co/xoNgVFr3Dw