A savage final kick from Ayuso 🤯



The Spaniard delivered impressive numbers to take his first Grand Tour stage win on Giro d’Italia Stage 7.



📏 Distance: 700m

⏱ Time: 1’32”

💨 Avg speed: 27.8km/h

🔥 Max speed: 47.0km/h

⚡ Avg power: 570w

💪 Max power: 930w

📈 Avg gradient: 6% https://t.co/GNuR0mrMw1