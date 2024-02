Máme si být rovni, hlásí Jislová. Chce řešit psychické zdraví i ochranu přírody

Earlier this year IBU @biathlonworld started ambassador programs for athletes. All three programs are focused on making our biathlon world even better - more considerate to nature, cleaner and law-abiding and equally accessible to all.



I am really excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Gender Equality group because I really believe that the decision about future career or live path shouldn't be determined by social stereotypes or gender roles.



Imagine living in a world, where you can be anything, anyone you choose to be. If you just work hard enough, get necessary education, keep pursuing this dream, this goal - you could make it happen. And it doesn't matter what you want to become - an athlete, a coach, a physiotherapist, a board member, a referee. Of course there will be some obstacles, but the fact, that someone thinks that you, as a woman/man, do not belong in these positions shouldn't be one of them.

