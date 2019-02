Nike má problém. Zranění hvězdy v zápase roku způsobila roztržená bota

VIDEO: Zion Williamson bursts through his shoe and goes down with an injury ON THE FIRST PLAY! https://t.co/uCZrPZU8Xq Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Zion Williamson bursts through his shoe and goes down with an injury ON THE FIRST PLAY! https://t.co/uCZrPZU8Xq