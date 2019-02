Byly časy, kdy v NBA vládly československé mozky

#StJohns is happy to welcome Dr. Richard E. Lapchick, son of legendary @StJohnsRedStorm coach Joe Lapchick, to campus for a seminar on "The Power of Sport and the Compelling Need for Diversity and Inclusion." ️ Today! 2 p.m. Marillac Auditorium https://t.co/MH2M0UYZwA https://t.co/7dfSzOw1YR