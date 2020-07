STALO SE 23. ČERVENCE: Nemožný výkon. Student práv z Harvardu skočil světový rekord

July 23, 1921: Jacsonville's Edward Gourdin, Stanton High School, was the first person to long jump more than 25 feet. He did it at the Harvard-Yale meet with a World Record jump of 25' 3". Record stood for 93 years. Broken in 2014. Gourdin attended Harvard. @DuvalSchools https://t.co/FjeTNcD7p5