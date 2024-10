Manuel: Úspěch mě žene, ale přednost má maturita. A co studium v Americe?

What a season…



If someone had told me at the beginning of the year that this season would turn out like this, I wouldn’t believed them. This season was long, challenging but also surprising at the same time. I’m grateful that it was full of new experiences, people and opportunities



• first diamond league

• 4th place at the European championships

• Gold medal from World Championships u20

• Olympic semi-finalist



Thank you to my family for being my support, for being here with me even when it’s not always easy, and for being my inspiration to be the best version of myself. Love you



Thank you to my coaches Šárka Chladková and Ratislav Šedina for their patience and amazing job



Thank you @sportegy.cz @stepanmikoska @topathletics1 @newbalancerunning @newbalance @uskatletika @atletika_tabor for taking care of me and anyone who is supporting me in any way



Now I can say that I made it



Bye season 2024