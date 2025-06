Charita i velebení české parťačky. Hvězda Bolová může být v Ostravě rekordmankou

Not every girl gets to grow up with freedom and opportunities. But together, we can change that.

I’m proud to be an ambassador for @freeagirl , an organization fighting child exploitation and giving girls a future through education.



To take action, I’m kicking off the #5Ktofreeagirl challenge. Here’s how you can join:

Walk 5,000 steps

Donate or find sponsors

Spread the message



Every step counts towards freedom and everyone can join! Let’s move together. Who’s in?

#FreeaGirl #5Ktofreeagirl #MoveForChange



Special thanks to:

Video: @positione_agency

Regie& edit: @robbertdevries

Camera: @wiebe_vhoek

Grading: @victorfre_

Concept & creative direction: @freeagirl