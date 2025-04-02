Akcí je mnoho, peněz málo. Britská atletika chce od reprezentantů poplatky za účast

After a really tough few years and having previously represented Britain at every level across road, track and XC starting as a junior right through to the Olympic Games in Tokyo I was looking forward to pulling on another GB vest but unfortunately I have declined my selection for the European Road Running Champs - I’m healthy& back in full training post Seville and have a few races in the diary starting this weekend in Ireland, but wanted to give clarity as to why I have declined selection…



BA are asking for a significant athlete contribution which up until a few days ago was an unknown amount and although England athletics have offered to subsidize this for their athletes to which im sure many are grateful for I feel it is wrong.



Representing your country is a privilege and in athletics is earned via a qualifying process, which whilst not always perfect , gives everyone the same chances to gain selection. Representing GB shouldn’t come down to who can or cannot afford to pay for it. Coming from a working class background I don’t like the potential precedence being set where people, especially junior athletes of the future don’t have the same development or competition opportunities because of finances.



Running (especially road) is the highest mass participation sport in the UK & we are asking our best to pay to represent this country on an international stage. I wish there was more transparency and honesty regarding the state of our governing bodies finances and about how our sport is being managed for this to be the position.