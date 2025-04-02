Akcí je mnoho, peněz málo. Britská atletika chce od reprezentantů poplatky za účast

Olympionik Ben Connor odmítl nominaci na mistrovství Evropy v silničních bězích. Nesouhlasí s poplatkem až 1100 liber (téměř 33.000 korun), který po reprezentantech na této akci vyžaduje Britská atletika. Uvedl to na Instagramu. Svaz u některých reprezentačních akcí vybere od atletů finanční spoluúčast s vysvětlením, že bez ní by nemohl vyslat tým vůbec.

Ben Connor během olympijského maratonu v Tokiu | foto: Giuseppe CACACE / AFP / AFP Profimedia.cz

Connor byl na šampionát, který se uskuteční příští týden v Belgii, nominován na půlmaraton. Kvůli nutnému příspěvku na dopravu, ubytování, stravování, vybavení a služby realizačního týmu však závodit nebude. Rozhodl se tak přesto, že mu anglická federace nabídla uhrazení poloviny částky. „Reprezentace Británie by neměla záležet na tom, kdo si může nebo nemůže dovolit za ni zaplatit,“ zlobil se.

Britská atletika (UKA) ve vyjádření pro BBC uvedla, že poplatek nakonec bude zřejmě pod 500 liber (méně než 15 000 korun) a sportovci o něm věděli, když vyjádřili zájem startovat na premiérovém ME na silnici. Vzhledem k rostoucímu počtu reprezentačních akcí podle svazu není možné všechny plně hradit.

After a really tough few years and having previously represented Britain at every level across road, track and XC starting as a junior right through to the Olympic Games in Tokyo I was looking forward to pulling on another GB vest but unfortunately I have declined my selection for the European Road Running Champs - I’m healthy& back in full training post Seville and have a few races in the diary starting this weekend in Ireland, but wanted to give clarity as to why I have declined selection…

BA are asking for a significant athlete contribution which up until a few days ago was an unknown amount and although England athletics have offered to subsidize this for their athletes to which im sure many are grateful for I feel it is wrong.

Representing your country is a privilege and in athletics is earned via a qualifying process, which whilst not always perfect , gives everyone the same chances to gain selection. Representing GB shouldn’t come down to who can or cannot afford to pay for it. Coming from a working class background I don’t like the potential precedence being set where people, especially junior athletes of the future don’t have the same development or competition opportunities because of finances.

Running (especially road) is the highest mass participation sport in the UK & we are asking our best to pay to represent this country on an international stage. I wish there was more transparency and honesty regarding the state of our governing bodies finances and about how our sport is being managed for this to be the position.

31. března 2025 v 17:46, příspěvek archivován: 2. dubna 2025 v 12:02
„Po nominaci bylo atletům sděleno, že maximální příspěvek až 1100 liber bude pravděpodobně pod 500 a v některých případech může být kolem 200 až 250 liber, pokud jim přispěje svaz z jejich země. UKA považuje za lepší umožnit takto atletům závodit, než vůbec nevyslat tým,“ uvedla národní federace.

Podobné podmínky se týkají i dalších akcí včetně červencového mistrovství Evropy do 23 let v Bergenu, za které mohou mladí atleti platit až 200 liber (zhruba 6000 korun). Nominovaným sportovcům, kteří by s tím měli problémy, UKA nabídne pomoc.

