Nádobí po babičce i sošky. Ledničky ovládl kýčovitý trend ze sociálních sítí

Back in the day cafe! The before fore. Before themes and decor, just pretty containers. A simpler time, if you will. A time of sanity and simplicity.



I love it, but it’s not me. More is more, baby! However, I get a lot of remarks from people about how they could never do this. You can though, if you want to, of course. Some simple containers that bring you joy or some flowers can perk up your space. If you’re thinking about trying it, start small. Also, for the love of god don’t leave your berries out like this unless you’ll eat them within a few days.



#fridgescaping #fridgescape #refrigeratordecor #fridgedecor #kitchendecor #refrigeratororganization #fridgeorganization #kitchenorganization #romanticizeyourlife