Hudební koncerty

TARJA & MARKO HIETALA

Sportovní hala Datart U Zimního stadionu 4286, Zlín (mapa)

Pátek 7. 3. 2025 Začátek akce v 20:00

POSPĚŠTE SI, DO KONCE PRODEJE ZBÝVÁ:

Hvězdné duo TARJA & MARKO HIETALA vystoupí v rámci svého společného turné „Living the Dream TOGETHER Tour 2025“ na jaře ve ZLÍNĚ! 

TARJA & MARKO HIETALA + special guest - Living the Dream TOGETHER Tour 2025“ – 7. 3. 2025 – ZLÍN, hala Datart

Dva výrazné hlasy, dvě silné a zářivé osobnosti světového metalu, dva miláčci českého publika a jeden společný, neuvěřitelně emotivní a po všech směrech fascinující projekt – to je společné turné „Living the Dream TOGETHER“ TARJI TURUNEN a MARKO HIETALY! 

Posilněni svým obrovským úspěchem v Jižní Americe, po vyprodání několika show a po svém jedinečném a silnými emocemi nabitém show na METALFESTU v PLZNI pokračuje TARJA a MARKO na tomto společném turné po Evropě, a i my si toto unikátní, dynamické duo opět vychutnáme naživo!  

7. března 2025 je přivítáme ve ZLÍNĚ, sportovní hale Datart! Bude to další nezapomenutelný zážitek z této fantasticky fungující spolupráce, kdy jedno oko nezůstane suché, když se tyto dva úžasné hlasy spolu sejdou na jednom pódiu.

TARJA nedávno vydala své první album největších hitů „Best of Tarja – Living the Dream“ a koncertní show tak bude obsahovat výběr písní z celé její sólo kariéry, které najdete v 'Best Of', včetně oblíbených tipů na písně od fanoušků. K dalšímu vzrušení přispěli TARJA a MARKO svým novým duetem 'Left On Mars', který si získal velmi vřelý ohlas a dále upevnil jejich status hudebních ikon.

MARKO představí své nové sólo album se svou kapelou, než se připojí k Tarji na pódiu a společně vám připraví další vzrušující, nezapomenutelnou noc. 

Očekávání jsou vysoká, protože toto duo se dalo dohromady po dlouhých 18 letech, a to, že se jim to povedlo, těší nejen starší fanoušky NIGHTWISH, ale i novou, mladší generaci, kteří v tom jejich magickém spojení rovněž nachází potěšení a neskrývané nadšení. 

Triumfální návrat TARJI TURUNEN a MARKO HIETALY v jedinečné a velmi emotivní společné show – 7. března 2025 ve ZLÍNĚ, hale Datart. Nenechte si to ujít!

Anglincká verze: 

The star duo TARJA & MARKO HIETALA will perform as part of their joint “Living the Dream TOGETHER Tour 2025” this spring in ZLÍN! Ticket sales have started!

TARJA & MARKO HIETALA + special guest - Living the Dream TOGETHER Tour 2025” – March 7th, 2025 – ZLÍN, Datart Hall

Two distinctive voices, two powerful and radiant personalities of the global metal scene, two darlings of the Czech audience, and one joint, incredibly emotional, and in every way fascinating project – that is the joint “Living the Dream TOGETHER” tour of TARJA TURUNEN and MARKO HIETALA!

Strengthened by their enormous success in South America, after selling out several shows and delivering a unique, emotionally charged performance at METALFEST in PILSEN, TARJA and MARKO continue this joint tour across Europe, and we will once again enjoy this unique, dynamic duo live!

On March 7th, 2025, we will welcome them in ZLÍN, Datart Sports Hall! It will be another unforgettable experience from this fantastically working collaboration, where not a dry eye will remain when these two amazing voices meet on one stage.

TARJA recently released her first greatest hits album “Best of Tarja – Living the Dream,” and the concert show will feature a selection of songs from her entire solo career, which can be found on the ‘Best Of,’ including fan-favorite picks. Adding to the excitement, TARJA and MARKO have released a new duet, ‘Left On Mars,’ which received a very warm reception and further solidified their status as musical icons. 

MARKO will present his new solo album with his own band before joining Tarja on stage to deliver another thrilling, unforgettable night.

Expectations are high, as this duo has reunited after 18 long years, a reunion that not only delights longtime NIGHTWISH fans but also captivates a new, younger generation, who find joy and unbridled enthusiasm in their magical collaboration.

The triumphant return of TARJA TURUNEN and MARKO HIETALA in a unique and very emotional joint show – March 7th, 2025, in ZLÍN, Datart Hall. Don’t miss it!

Kde se koná akce?

Sportovní hala Datart, U Zimního stadionu 4286, Zlín

