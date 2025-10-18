MISTROVSTVÍ SVĚTA V LATINĚ

Zažijte vrchol Mistrovství světa v tanečním sportu 2025!

Sobota 18. října 2025 bude nezapomenutelným dnem plným tance, emocí a špičkových výkonů. Celý den se v brněnské Starez Areně Vodova budou odehrávat soutěže světového formátu, kde uvidíte nejlepší taneční páry z celého světa. Vyvrcholením dne však bude exkluzivní galavečer, který nabídne nejen dechberoucí semifinále a finále, ale také bohatý doprovodný program.

HLAVNÍ PROGRAM od 18:00 - Galavečer plný elegance a hvězd

✨ Moderátoři večera:

Jan Onder - dvojnásobný vítěz Stardance

Kamila Tománková - uznávaná tanečnice a moderátorka

Co vás čeká?

🔹 Semifinále a finále Mistrovství světa v latinsko-amerických tancích - sledujte, jak se píše historie tanečního sportu

🔹 Finále Mistrovství světa v Show Dance ve standardních tancích - zažijte eleganci, preciznost a emoce v tom nejlepším podání

🔹 Hvězdná vystoupení ze Stardance - oblíbené tváře televizní show vás uchvátí svými výkony

🔹 Nezapomenutelná atmosféra, světelné efekty a vášeň, která vás pohltí

Tento jedinečný galavečer završí celodenní taneční klání a přinese nejen sportovní, ale i kulturní zážitek světové úrovně.

Přijďte podpořit české reprezentanty, užít si strhující finálové souboje a zažít magický večer, který vás nadchne a inspiruje! 🌟

Vstupenky můžete zakoupit online přímo na ticketportal.cz - eTickets/mobileTickets, k dispozici jsou i prodejní místa Ticketportal.

Další info:

sleva na sedadla na Tribuně B pro děti, které nedosáhly věku 13 let / bezbariérový přístup ANO / zvláštní sektor pro vozíčkáře - individuálně: david@dancesportpro.cz, pro ostatní držitele průkazu ZTP/P NE

ENG.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LATIN

Enjoy the Highlight of the 2025 World DanceSport Championship!

Saturday, October 18, 2025, promises an unforgettable day of dance, emotions, and top-tier performances. Throughout the day, the Starez Arena Vodova in Brno will host world-class competitions featuring the finest dance couples from across the globe. The day will culminate in an exclusive gala evening, showcasing breathtaking semifinals, finals, and a spectacular accompanying program.

MAIN PROGRAMME from 18:00 - A Gala Evening of Elegance and Stars

✨ Hosted by:

Jan Onder - two-time winner of Stardance

Kamila Tománková - renowned dancer and presenter

What to Expect?

🔹 Semifinals and Finals of the World Latin Championship - witness history in the making as the world's best compete for the title

🔹 Finals of the World Show Dance Championship in Standard Dances - experience elegance, precision, and emotion at its finest

🔹 Star Performances from Stardance - enjoy captivating routines by beloved stars from the TV show

🔹 Unforgettable atmosphere, stunning light displays, and the passion of dance at its finest.

This day-long celebration of dance will reach its peak with the gala evening, offering not only a thrilling sports event but also a cultural spectacle of global significance.

Join us to cheer on the Czech representatives, marvel at the thrilling final rounds, and immerse yourself in a magical evening of elegance and inspiration! 🌟

Tickets are available online at ticketportal.cz - eTickets/mobileTickets, Ticketportal sales points are open for you as well.

Further info:

discount on seats at Tribune B for children aged under 13 years / barrier-free access YES / special sector for wheelchair users: individually - david@dancesportpro.cz, for other disabled visitors NO