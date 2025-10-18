iDNES Premium přednostní prodej vstupenek

Vyzkoušet premium
Prodloužit Premium
Aktivovat Premium
Premium
Nemáte předplatné
Obnovit Premium
Přihlásit Můj účet
Sportovní akce

MISTROVSTVÍ SVĚTA V LATINĚ

STAREZ ARÉNA VODOVA Vodova 336/108, Brno-Královo Pole (mapa)

Sobota 18. 10. 2025 Začátek akce v 10:00

Upozornění bylo nastaveno

PŘIPRAVUJEME Předprodej začne 30. ledna 2025 v 10:00.

PŘEDNOSTNÍ PRODEJ ZAČNE ZA:

Dáme vám vědět chvíli před začátkem Zhruba 10 minut před začátkem přednostního prodeje vám pošleme e-mail s upozorněním na spuštění. Nastavit upozornění
Sdílet přednostní prodej s přáteli

MISTROVSTVÍ SVĚTA V LATINĚ

Zažijte vrchol Mistrovství světa v tanečním sportu 2025!

Sobota 18. října 2025 bude nezapomenutelným dnem plným tance, emocí a špičkových výkonů. Celý den se v brněnské Starez Areně Vodova budou odehrávat soutěže světového formátu, kde uvidíte nejlepší taneční páry z celého světa. Vyvrcholením dne však bude exkluzivní galavečer, který nabídne nejen dechberoucí semifinále a finále, ale také bohatý doprovodný program.

HLAVNÍ PROGRAM od 18:00 - Galavečer plný elegance a hvězd

Moderátoři večera:

Jan Onder - dvojnásobný vítěz Stardance

Kamila Tománková - uznávaná tanečnice a moderátorka

Co vás čeká?

🔹 Semifinále a finále Mistrovství světa v latinsko-amerických tancích - sledujte, jak se píše historie tanečního sportu
🔹 Finále Mistrovství světa v Show Dance ve standardních tancích - zažijte eleganci, preciznost a emoce v tom nejlepším podání
🔹 Hvězdná vystoupení ze Stardance - oblíbené tváře televizní show vás uchvátí svými výkony
🔹 Nezapomenutelná atmosféra, světelné efekty a vášeň, která vás pohltí

Tento jedinečný galavečer završí celodenní taneční klání a přinese nejen sportovní, ale i kulturní zážitek světové úrovně.

Přijďte podpořit české reprezentanty, užít si strhující finálové souboje a zažít magický večer, který vás nadchne a inspiruje! 🌟

 

Vstupenky můžete zakoupit online přímo na ticketportal.cz - eTickets/mobileTickets, k dispozici jsou i prodejní místa Ticketportal.

Další info:

sleva na sedadla na Tribuně B pro děti, které nedosáhly věku 13 let / bezbariérový přístup ANO / zvláštní sektor pro vozíčkáře - individuálně: david@dancesportpro.cz, pro ostatní držitele průkazu ZTP/P NE

ENG.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LATIN

Enjoy the Highlight of the 2025 World DanceSport Championship!

Saturday, October 18, 2025, promises an unforgettable day of dance, emotions, and top-tier performances. Throughout the day, the Starez Arena Vodova in Brno will host world-class competitions featuring the finest dance couples from across the globe. The day will culminate in an exclusive gala evening, showcasing breathtaking semifinals, finals, and a spectacular accompanying program.

MAIN PROGRAMME from 18:00 - A Gala Evening of Elegance and Stars

Hosted by:

Jan Onder - two-time winner of Stardance

Kamila Tománková - renowned dancer and presenter

What to Expect?

🔹 Semifinals and Finals of the World Latin Championship - witness history in the making as the world's best compete for the title

🔹 Finals of the World Show Dance Championship in Standard Dances - experience elegance, precision, and emotion at its finest

🔹 Star Performances from Stardance - enjoy captivating routines by beloved stars from the TV show

🔹 Unforgettable atmosphere, stunning light displays, and the passion of dance at its finest.

This day-long celebration of dance will reach its peak with the gala evening, offering not only a thrilling sports event but also a cultural spectacle of global significance.

Join us to cheer on the Czech representatives, marvel at the thrilling final rounds, and immerse yourself in a magical evening of elegance and inspiration! 🌟

 

Tickets are available online at ticketportal.cz - eTickets/mobileTickets, Ticketportal sales points are open for you as well.

Further info:

discount on seats at Tribune B for children aged under 13 years / barrier-free access YES / special sector for wheelchair users: individually - david@dancesportpro.cz, for other disabled visitors NO

Ticketportal garantuje pravost vstupenek

Na stránkách společnosti Ticketportal si vždy zakoupíte originální vstupenky

Kde se koná akce?

STAREZ ARÉNA VODOVA, Vodova 336/108, Brno-Královo Pole

Zobrazit mapu
1

Aktivujte si předplatné

Pro přístup k přednostním prodejům potřebujete aktivní předplatné iDNES Premium. Nakupovat přednostně můžete s měsíčním i ročním přístupem.

2

Sledujte iDNES.cz jak jste zvyklí

Seznam zajímavých akcí najdete přímo na iDNES.cz nebo vás na ně upozorníme e-mailem.

3

Nikam nemusíte

Vstupenky nakupujete přednostně přímo na iDNES.cz. Nemusíte nikam chodit ani si zakládat další účet. Zároveň pohodlně nakoupíte ze všech zařízení.

4

Vstupenky v e-mailu

Vstupenky a potvrzení o jejich zakoupení vám pošleme přímo do e-mailu.

  • Co je iDNES Premium?

    Jediné předplatné díky kterému získáte přístup k prémiovému obsahu 3 zpravodajských webů iDNES.cz, Lidovky.cz a Expres.cz. A navíc exkluzivní výhody u našich partnerů.

  • Jak mohu uhradit platbu za předplatné?

    Předplatné můžete uhradit platební kartou či online bankovním převodem.

  • Jak se mohu účastnit předprodeje vstupenek?

    Stačí kliknout na tlačítko v článku o přednostním prodeji. Otevře se Vám okno u partnera Ticketportal a můžete automaticky v přednostním prodeji nakupovat. Po výběru místa se Vaše lístky objeví v košíku. Zde už si vybíráte způsob doručení vstupenky a zaplacení. Digitální vstupenka Vám dorazí na e-mailovou adresu, kterou používáte pro svůj iDNES účet. V případě jakýchkoli problémů s nákupem napište na help@ticketportal.cz.

  • Když si hlídám koncert přes Hlídací kočku, za jak dlouho dostanu vědět o přednostním nákupu?

    Pokud si hlídáte konkrétní přednostní nákup, dostanete vědět zhruba do 10 minut před startem prodeje. Pokud si hlídáte interpreta nebo kapelu, o přednostním nákupu se dozvíte hnedka s jeho oznámením a pak i s prodejem.

  • Jak se stát členem?

    Pokud ještě nemáte vytvořen uživatelský účet, pokračujte jeho vytvořením a aktivací služby ZDE. Pokud už iDNES účet máte, stačí se přihlásit do svého profilu. Tam už na vás bude čekat možnost aktivovat si iDNES Premium. Přihlásit se.

  • Kolik stojí předplatné iDNES Premium?

    Nabízíme 3 tarify. Měsíční, roční a dvouleté předplatné. Při zakoupení ročního tarifu získáte 2 měsíce zdarma. Při zakoupení dvouletého tarifu získáte 5 měsíců zdarma. Aktuální ceny najdete vždy v našem ceníku.

  • Co dělat, když mi v přednostním prodeji z jakéhokoli důvodu neprojde platba?

    V tom případě se již nedostanete do nákupu znovu přes zlaté tlačítko, protože systém bude hlásit, že jste vstupenky již nakoupili. Jděte ale na www.ticketportal.cz. Tam budete přihlášení pod stejným e-mailem, do kterým máte účet na iDNES Premium. Dále na stránce otevřete Můj účet a dále Moje objednávky. Nedokončený nákup vstupenek uvidíte zde a můžete platbu úspěšně dokončit.

  • Kde si stáhnu e-vstupenky, když už je to dlouho od nákupu?

    Přihlaste se na www.ticketportal.cz pomocí stejného e-mailu, který používáte na iDNES Premium (pokud nemáte heslo, nechte si ho na ten e-mail vygenerovat). Po přihlášení jděte do Můj účet a dále Moje objednávky. Svůj nákup zde najdete a můžete si stáhnout e-vstupenky.

Další aktuální předprodeje Nejen na tyto akce si může každý člen iDNES Premium koupit nejlepší místa v přeprodeji

Další z kategorie hudební koncerty

Hudební koncerty

Další z kategorie sportovní akce

Sportovní akce

Další z kategorie divadelní představení

Divadelní představení

Další z kategorie show

Show

Další z kategorie speciální události

Speciální události

Další z kategorie akce pro děti

Akce pro děti

Další z kategorie o2 arena & o2 universum

O2 arena & O2 universum

  • 48 265přednostních vstupenek
  • 15 455předplatitelů nakoupilo
  • 269přednostních prodejů
iDNES Premium

Vaše údaje

Ověřovací kód uvidíte pouze se zapnutými obrázky
Přehrát kód z obrázku

S čím vám můžeme pomoci?

Zbývá 500 znaků.

Přečtěte si poučení o sbírání a ukládání informací, souvisejících s vaším dotazem.

Zpráva byla odeslána