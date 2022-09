Influencerka se bojí tloušťky v těhotenství, udržuje si svaly na břiše

Pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant? Staying in shape isn’t easy at the best of times and of course, pregnancy makes it a lot harder!



So far, I’ve survived 21 weeks with a chronic bladder problem and a fractured foot. We all have our issues- but no excuses! Here are my top 3 tips for avoiding unnecessary body fat gain during the first and second trimester



1) EAT LITTLE AND OFTEN

Large meals will make you feel even more bloated than you already do and will only help to slow your metabolism. Feed your baby all the nutrients he/she needs with 5-6 small meals throughout the day.



2) TOP UP ON IRON

I can’t stress how much faster you get tired and how adding extra iron into your diet helps. Staying alert means staying active and sleeping better during the night. My go-to is spinach, but choose a source of iron you enjoy.



3) DON’T EAT FOR TWO!

Only during the final trimester do you need additional calories, and even then only up to 300 per day.



