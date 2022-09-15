Žena kojí pětiletého syna a bojuje s internetovými trolly

Breastfeeding and COVID-19

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

It’s no secret that the spicy cough is well and truly going around So, for those of you who are breastfeeding, what do you do if you and/or your baby have tested positive?

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

If you got sick first, I completely understand that you don’t want your baby to get sick, however, it’s important that you breastfeed as much as you possibly can, because your body will produce antibodies once you are infected, which will then go through your breastmilk to help your baby fight the spicy cough too.

If your baby is the one who got sick first, still keep on boobing as much as possible! When your baby latches, their saliva will be absorbed into your breast and signal your body to make antibodies for what your baby is sick with, which they will then absorb from your breastmilk, in addition to the antibodies their own little body is making. Amazing, right!?

Breastfeeding is a great source of comfort for a sick baby, and can even help to unblock their little nose if they’re congested.

Speaking of congested little noses - squirt some breastmilk up your baby’s nose. It works wonders! Way better than saline solution

A lot of older babies/toddlers/small children lose their appetite when they get sick, so breastfeeding is a great way to make sure they’re still getting plenty of fluids and nutrition, even if they’re not eating much food or drinking much water.

Skin to skin contact can help bring your baby’s fever down, so if your baby has a fever and you don’t, strip yourselves down for your next feed and have some skin to skin cuddles.

Make sure you’re drinking HEAPS of water to help you get better and keep your milk supply up.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Save this post for reference in case the spicy cough invades your household, and share with your breastfeeding friends! Sending all the healthy vibes your way

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

@lion.fox.and.co