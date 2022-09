Byla závislá na hamburgerech, dnes pomáhá hubnout druhým

Sometimes I can’t even believe that the second picture is me, check it out haha

I just wanted to share something with you guys. The thing about my journey (which is ongoing) that still to this day trips me up sometimes. The realisation that there is no end destination, there is no end goal haha.

What I mean is, in the beginning I set a goal to lose 10kgs, which when I got there turned into 20kgs, which turned to 30kgs and then 40kgs…you see what I mean? The goals are never ending, which is actually kind of cool because that means we are constantly learning and evolving.

What I learned though, the hard way, was that if you associate HAPPINESS with one particular goal (eg. when I weigh 60kgs I’ll be happy) you get there and realise that the number on the scales has changed but usually your happiness hasn’t. The number doesn’t reflect your state of mind or your life.

I set a goal to compete on stage and thought that when I got there I would be “happy” but the day after the show I felt exactly the same as the 6 months before it. I now realise that it’s not the goal that brings us joy, it’s the experience, the journey and the people who ride that journey with you that bring the happiness part.

My family, friends and clients are the ones that opened my eyes to the true happiness I desired. It was never a clothing size or a body weight, it was love. Love for others of course but more so. Love of self. Thank god I figured it out now and not 50 years down the track! I hope the same for you too. ❤️