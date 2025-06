Dear world,



I survived—but many girls didn’t. As a little girl, I used to draw crowns in my notebook, dreaming of a world where girls like me could rise above the pain. Today, that crown sits on my head as Miss Somalia. This isn’t just my victory—it’s for every girl who suffered in silence, and for those we couldn’t save. My Beauty With A Purpose project is a promise to be their voice and end FGM once and for all.



#ISurvived #MissSomalia #BeautyWithAPurpose #EndFGM #ForTheGirls #ZainabJama #femaleinitiativefoundation