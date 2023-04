Ve 106 letech tetuje pomoci sazí a trnu, teď je na obálce módní legendy

Apo Maria “Whang-Od” Oggay symbolizes the strength and beauty of the Filipino spirit.



Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe signifying strength, bravery & beauty on the skin.



