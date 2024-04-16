Značka Nike šokovala olympijskou kolekcí pro sportovkyně. Je prý sexistická

There’s been a lot of conversation around the uniforms we wear the last couple days. And who am I if I’m not throwing my two cents out there ‍♀️? I want to be clear and start by saying that what was shown on the mannequin was concerning, and warranted the response it received. But I’ve also seen people making comments like, “Why can’t they just make the men’s uniform for the women?” I absolutely love people defending women, but we have at least 20 different combinations of a uniform to compete in with all the tops and bottoms available to us. We DO have the men’s option available to us if we want it. When you attack the buns and crop top saying something along the lines of it’s “sexist” (which if that was our only choice, it would be), even if it’s with the best of intentions, you’re ultimately attacking our decision as women to wear it. And if you honestly think that on the most important days of our careers we’re choosing what we wear to appease the men watching over what we’re most comfortable and confident in, to execute to the best of our abilities, that’s pretty offensive. I personally like the buns because I want as little fabric clinging to me when I’m hot and sweaty (which I am at 99% of meets I compete in). The point is we DO have the choice of what to wear, and whether we feel the best in a potato sack or a bathing suit during competitions, we should support the autonomy. ❤️