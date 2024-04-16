Premium

Značka Nike šokovala olympijskou kolekcí pro sportovkyně. Je prý sexistická

  12:00
Velkou kritiku vyvolala kolekce, kterou pro olympijský tým amerických atletek navrhla značka Nike. Pozornost vzbudily zejména vysoce vykrojené dámské trikoty, které vyvolaly nejen debaty o tom, co komu při závodění vypadne, ale také o sexismu.
Americká atletka Anna Cockrellová při představení sportovní kolekce na...

Americká atletka Anna Cockrellová při představení sportovní kolekce na olympiádu v Paříži. | foto: Profimedia.cz

Americká atletka Sha'Carri Richardsonová v nové kolekci sportovního oblečení na...
Americká atletka Athing Muová.
Kolekce pro americké sportovce na olympiádu v Paříži.
Kolekce USA na olympiádu v Paříži.
„Profesionální sportovci by měli být schopni soutěžit, aniž by věnovali mozkovou kapacitu pubickému ochlupení nebo mentální gymnastice, který zranitelný kousek vašeho těla bude vystaven,“ uvedla například na svém instagramovém účtu držitelka rekordu v běhu na 5 000 metrů, americká běžkyně a trenérka Lauren Fleshmanová.

Podle ní nejde o elitní atletický dres, ale o kostým zrozený patriarchálními silami. „Jsem queer a přitahují mě ženská těla, ale neočekávám a nebaví mě dívat se na atletky nebo atlety v situaci, kdy musí bojovat se svým sebevědomím,“ uvedla americká sportovní legenda.

I’m sorry, but show me one WNBA or NWSL team who would enthusiastically support this kit. This is for Olympic Track and Field. Professional athletes should be able to compete without dedicating brain space to constant pube vigilance or the mental gymnastics of having every vulnerable piece of your body on display. Women’s kits should be in service to performance, mentally and physically. If this outfit was truly beneficial to physical performance, men would wear it. This is not an elite athletic kit for track and field. This is a costume born of patriarchal forces that are no longer welcome or needed to get eyes on women’s sports. I’m queer and I’m attracted to female bodies, but I don’t expect or enjoy seeing female athletes or male athletes put in a position to battle self-consciousness at their place of work. That is not part of the job description. I lived that life and know that excellence is born of unselfconsciousness, of freedom and embodiment of action and instinct. Stop making it harder for half the population @nike @teamusa @usatf.

K tématu se na sociálních sítích vyjadřují i další sportovci a sportovkyně. Například americká skokanka o tyči Katie Moonová zveřejnila na svém instagramu post, kde upozorňuje na to, že atletky mají k dispozici „nejméně 20 různých kombinací uniformy“, včetně pánských variant.

Mají cit pro sport i styl. Kvitová, Williamsová, Vonnová a další módní ikony

„A jestli si vážně myslíte, že si pro nejdůležitější okamžiky svojí kariéry vybíráme oblečení, které potěší muže, a ne to, které je pohodlné, dodává nám sebevědomí a podáme v něm nejlepší výkon, tak to byste nás docela urazili,“ napsala atletka.

There’s been a lot of conversation around the uniforms we wear the last couple days. And who am I if I’m not throwing my two cents out there ‍♀️? I want to be clear and start by saying that what was shown on the mannequin was concerning, and warranted the response it received. But I’ve also seen people making comments like, “Why can’t they just make the men’s uniform for the women?” I absolutely love people defending women, but we have at least 20 different combinations of a uniform to compete in with all the tops and bottoms available to us. We DO have the men’s option available to us if we want it. When you attack the buns and crop top saying something along the lines of it’s “sexist” (which if that was our only choice, it would be), even if it’s with the best of intentions, you’re ultimately attacking our decision as women to wear it. And if you honestly think that on the most important days of our careers we’re choosing what we wear to appease the men watching over what we’re most comfortable and confident in, to execute to the best of our abilities, that’s pretty offensive. I personally like the buns because I want as little fabric clinging to me when I’m hot and sweaty (which I am at 99% of meets I compete in). The point is we DO have the choice of what to wear, and whether we feel the best in a potato sack or a bathing suit during competitions, we should support the autonomy. ❤️

V prohlášení pro ABC News společnost Nike uvedla, že toto oblečení je jedním z „řady stylů“, ze kterých si mohou sportovci vybrat. Značka uvedla, že „na hrách bude mít k dispozici také možnosti přizpůsobení pro olympijské a paralympijské sportovce“.

Nepřehlédněte