On 24 July 2021, the society wedding of the year took place in Frascati, near Rome, as Lady @kitty.spencer wed her businessman beau Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony at the stunning Villa Aldobrandini.



Princess Diana's niece looked to @dolcegabbana to create her breathtaking haute couture bridal gown, with Stefano Gabbana telling Tatler that the enchanting piece combined the bride's 'love for Italy' with 'her origins... her Englishness, her memories, her childhood and the traditions of her country.'



