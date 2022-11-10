Čtvrtek 10. listopadu 2022, svátek má Evžen
Ona

S kily navíc jsem šťastnější a víc sexy, říká influencerka

  8:10
Osobní fitness trenérka Isabelle z Kalifornie držela několik let přísnou dietu, aby si udržela štíhlou postavu. Nyní má o deset kilogramů navíc a přijde si šťastnější. „Odpírat si dobré jídlo je nesmysl. Proč taky? Abychom se zavděčili ostatním? To je hloupost,“ myslí si. Propaguje sebelásku.
Část 1/6

Dokonalost pouze na pár vteřin

fitness4lazygirls

Social media is a highlight reel

And, for the most part, that makes sense!

I like to flex and showcase my progress as much as the next girl. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to show off what you’ve worked hard for!

BUT, as a viewer, we should always be wary of what we see online, because it’s not the whole story‼️

Both of the photos here are real and are me, but the photo on the left consisted of me flexing as hard as I could and not breathing to get the perfect shot

The photo on the right is after taking a deep breath and relaxing 5 seconds later…and a lot closer to what I usually look like 99% of the time‍♀️

Don’t compare your relaxed body to a picture on social media that required great lighting, serious flexing, and little to no breathing You’re doing great!❤️

8. listopadu 2022 v 16:14, příspěvek archivován: 9. listopadu 2022 v 9:02
oblíbit odpovědět uložit

Nikdo nevypadá v běžných denních situacích stejně jako na fotkách. Většina žen totiž během focení zatáhne břicho, usměje se a natočí se tak, aby vypadaly co nejlépe. „Když se uvolníme, vypadáme jinak. A není to špatně. Je to normální, jsme to my. Tak proč se neukázat i na sociálních sítích přirozeně? Proč se stydět?“ ptala se Isabelle svých sledujících.



