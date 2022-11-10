S kily navíc jsem šťastnější a víc sexy, říká influencerka

Social media is a highlight reel



And, for the most part, that makes sense!



I like to flex and showcase my progress as much as the next girl. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to show off what you’ve worked hard for!



BUT, as a viewer, we should always be wary of what we see online, because it’s not the whole story‼️



Both of the photos here are real and are me, but the photo on the left consisted of me flexing as hard as I could and not breathing to get the perfect shot



The photo on the right is after taking a deep breath and relaxing 5 seconds later…and a lot closer to what I usually look like 99% of the time‍♀️



Don’t compare your relaxed body to a picture on social media that required great lighting, serious flexing, and little to no breathing You’re doing great!❤️