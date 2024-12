Barvou roku 2025 je Mocha Mousse. Je unisexová a působí luxusně

Introducing Pantone Color of the Year 2025: PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse.☕️



An evocative soft brown that transports our senses into the pleasure and deliciousness it inspires as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2025.



A warming rich brown hue, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mouse nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort.



Infused with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discrete and tasteful touch of glamour. A flavorful brown shade, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse envelopes us with its sensorial warmth.



There is a growing movement to align ourselves more closely with the natural world. Characterized by its organic nature, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse honors and embraces the sustenance of our physical environment. Imbued with authenticity PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse finds harmony and balance between the demands of modernity and the timeless beauty of artful creation.



